S.Korean stocks end nearly 1% lower on tech slump; U.S. inflation eyed

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korean benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Wednesday, dragged by tech heavyweights and a sell-off by foreigners, with sentiment dented by investors avoiding big bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank policy meeting this week.

** The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended 31.65 points, or 0.97%, lower at 3,216.18, marking the third decline in five sessions.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.98% and peer SK Hynix dropped 3.92%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver also slid 0.74% and 1.10%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 329.5 billion won ($295.67 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** “Investors are seen taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the U.S. inflation data release ... Outflow of foreign investors widened in afternoon trade, pulling KOSPI further down,” said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** The won ended at 1,115.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.11%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.1 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 point to 110.99, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.66% in late-afternoon trade.

** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 1.143%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 2.102%. ($1 = 1,114.4300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Trades Higher As Fed Signals Early Rate Hikes

The U.S. dollar traded higher against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed forward its projections for the interest rate hikes and indicated that policymakers had started discussions about scaling back the bond purchase program amid receding risks from coronavirus. The Fed’s...