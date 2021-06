Chelsea winning the Champions League when no one expected it to doesn’t mean the west Londoners can rest on their laurels, transfers are necessary for next season to push on domestically. Manager Thomas Tuchel has stressed the team needs a prolific No. 9 to score timely goals. Chelsea has been lacking a true goal scorer ever since Antonio Conte reportedly told Diego Costa he was no longer needed. This issue has plagued the Blues for seasons, masked only by the brilliance of Eden Hazard. It is understandable to see why the club is closely linked to Erling Haaland.