Paul Pogba Was Given So Much Creative Freedom Against Bulgaria And He Ran The Show

Just in time for Euro 2020, has opened a new football pitch dedicated to French national team and Manchester United player Paul Pogba in his hometown of Roissy-en-Brie. As part of the adidas Football Collective movement, the new five-a-side pitch was created in collaboration with Pogba, carrying a massive portrait of the player himself with his name and number on the back of his jersey. Keeping in line with the sportswear brand’s sustainability practices, construction of the field also utilized recycled materials including five tons of recycled rubber, 1.5 tons of which came directly from recycled adidas shoes. The pitch will serve local communities and associations, and both adidas and Pogba hope that it’ll encourage youngsters of the Seine-et-Marne department to create greater social cohesion and inclusivity through practicing fair games.