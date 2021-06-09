Paul Pogba Was Given So Much Creative Freedom Against Bulgaria And He Ran The Show
Paul Pogba played an instrumental part in France's 3-0 win against Bulgaria on Tuesday night - and fans believe he should be given such creative freedom at club level. The 28-year-old midfielder flourished in attacking areas for Didier Deschamps' side, spraying passes to the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe throughout their final warm-up game ahead of this summer's European Championship.