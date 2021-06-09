Cancel
Uganda’s ID scheme excludes nearly a third from healthcare, says report

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUp to a third of adults in Uganda have been excluded from vital healthcare and social services because they do not have national ID cards, according to a report. Women and elderly people have been particularly affected by the introduction of the digital identity cards, which are required to access government and private sector healthcare, to claim social benefits, to vote and to open bank accounts or buy sim cards.

UAE bans entry for travelers from Uganda

KAMPALA — Starting on Friday June 11, the United Arab Emirates will suspend entry for travelers from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Zambia as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The state news agency WAM made the announcement on Wednesday. Last week, the DR...
Vaccines and oxygen run out as third wave of Covid hits Uganda

Uganda has all but run out of Covid-19 vaccines and oxygen as the country grapples with another wave of the pandemic. Both private and public medical facilities in the capital, Kampala and in towns across the country – including regional hubs in Entebbe, Jinja, Soroti, Gulu and Masaka – have reported running out or having acute shortages of AstraZeneca vaccines and oxygen. Hospitals report they are no longer able to admit patients to intensive care.
USAID provides $91 million to Africa for urgently needed food

Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) COVID-19 Task Force Executive Director Jeremy Konyndyk announced more than $91 million to provide urgently needed food assistance, health care, water, and psychosocial support for people across Africa. The aid is in order to address urgent humanitarian needs caused by the devastating...
Uganda’s Economy Recovering from COVID-19 Impact Amid Uncertainties

The Ugandan economy is emerging from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) health pandemic, but prospects for growth are undermined by increasing pressure on its natural resources, according to the latest World Bank economic analysis for the country. The 17th Uganda Economic Update (UEU), From Crisis to Green Resilient...
UK's third wave of Covid has already begun, says expert

The third wave of coronavirus infections in the UK has now begun, an expert has said. Professor Devi Sridhar, from the University of Edinburgh, said a third wave of cases largely in younger age groups was already happening “but the worry is that this will slowly move, like it has in previous waves, into older groups”, some of whom are not yet fully protected.
China policies to cut Uyghur numbers by one-third, report says

Chinese policies could reduce the growth of southern Xinjiang’s ethnic Uyghur population by one-third over the next two decades, according to a new report, data that could bolster arguments that the effort represents genocide. Policies from birth control to forced labor transfers are on track to cut the Uyghur population...
EU settlement scheme: 'Worry' as deadline nears

A charity is "worried" some European Union citizens living in Wales will miss the application deadline to remain in the UK, post-Brexit. Anyone who entered the UK under the EU's freedom of movement must register with the settlement scheme by 30 June. But Settled UK said there were still people...
South Africa v Uganda Match Report, 10/06/2021

Newly crowned PSL Young Player of the Season Makgopa came off the bench to score a brace on his international debut. South Africa came back to secure a 3-2 win over Uganda in an entertaining international friendly match which was played at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday evening. Goals...
Rwanda introduces quarantine for travelers from Uganda, India

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Travelers arriving from India and Uganda or those who have traveled there in the last seven days will be required upon arriving in Rwanda to complete a mandatory seven-day quarantine, the Health Ministry said Wednesday in its updated rules which came into force Tuesday. The ministry...
COVID-19 Vaccine Benchmarking Survey for Healthcare Employers: Report from the Trenches

Employers in the healthcare setting have been grappling with issues related to COVID-19 vaccinations that raise many practical and legal questions, starting with: should we ask about vaccination status? Should we require employees to be vaccinated? If not required, should we encourage employees to be vaccinated? How should we encourage it? Identifying these questions is a helpful starting point, but it may be more useful to know what is really happening in the field. Looking for answers, Jackson Lewis surveyed healthcare employers; 42 participants responded as follows:
North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Report: Home minister says no new amnesty scheme for undocumented migrants

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said there will not be another amnesty programme for undocumented migrants as the foreign worker recalibration from November 2020 was ongoing. In an interview with The Star, Hamzah said the recalibration has also been broadened to cover more sectors...
Fifth UK Ghana Business Council held to strengthen mutual partnership

The fifth UK-Ghana Business Council was hosted virtually by Jubilee House on Tuesday 15 June. Co-chaired by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and UK Minister for Africa James Duddridge, the meeting reflected on the achievements of the UK-Ghana partnership over the past year including in the security sector following the recent visit of the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.
UK excluded again from EU’s Covid-safe travel list, but US added

British tourists face continued restrictions on travelling to the EU this summer even as the bloc opens up to others, including residents of the United States. Eight countries are to be added to a list of countries from where the EU says non-essential travel is safe, but the UK has not been included.
Adoption of first-party IDs is nearing third-party cookie volumes for publishers

Adform, the global integrated advertising platform, has released data showing how an overwhelming majority of publishers in key European markets are now passing first-party IDs in the programmatic bidstream. With publishers proving that they are ready for the deprecation of third-party cookies, Adform is now urging brand officers and CMOs to reciprocate and “play their part” in creating a future-proof supply chain.
Cabo Verde: International institutions warn of risk posed by state loan guarantees

A group of international institutions helping Cabo Verde with its finances have highlighted the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s “fragile” state enterprise sector (SEE), warning that state guarantees given for loans taken out by these companies could pose a threat to the recovery of its fiscal sustainability.