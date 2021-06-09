Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Young Ricky in ‘Boyz N The Hood’ ‘Memba Him?!

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 18 days ago

California native Donovan McCrary was only 12 years old when he played the young athletic version of Ricky — who’s college football dreamz are cut short after being murdered by gang members his senior year of high school — in the 1991 drama “Boyz n the Hood.”. DM shared the...

www.foxbangor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Darius Mccrary
Person
Laurence Fishburne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyz N The Hood#College Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesflaunt.com

Ebony Obsidian | A conversation about bad auditions to Tyler Perry Shows

Ebony Obsidian used to be asked, why are trying to be an actor when you could just work a regular job? Now she’s being asked to star in television shows and movies. The journey from struggling hopeful-actor to series regular in Tyler Perry’s Sistas, recurring character in Amazon’s Hunters alongside Logan Lerman and Al Pachino and actress in Oscar nominated If Beale Street Could Talk wasn’t an easy one, but it’s one that Obsidian took and one that made her a better performer. She went from working three jobs to being an actor that should be on everyone’s radar. She never quit, even after a “terrible” first ever audtion. The hardwork and determination paid off, giving her an impressive resumé and skillset that are sure to only grow in the following years.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Press

Ricky Wilson marries Grace Zito

Ricky Wilson has married Grace Zito. The Kaiser Chiefs frontman reportedly tied the knot with his fiancée at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield on Saturday (12.06.21), after having to postpone his wedding three times due to the pandemic. A source revealed to OK! magazine that the couple were thrilled to be...
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Tyler Perry Brings ‘Madea’ Out Of Retirement For New Netflix Movie

Tyler Perry has announced that Madea isn’t retiring after all. Because the mogul has teamed with Netflix for an all-new installment of the movie franchise. The Hollywood titan has revealed that ‘A Madea Homecoming’ will be heading to the streamer in 2022. Perry, as ever, will serve as writer, director,...
Moviesfoxbangor.com

Little Sly on ‘Baby Geniuses’ ‘Memba Him?!

Canadian triplets Gerry, Leo and Myles Fitzgerald were only 5 years old when they were cast as the scientifically created super baby Sly — and then Sly’s long-lost twin brother Whit who was raised in the real world — in the 1999 kid comedy “Baby Geniuses.”. Gerry, Leo and Myles...
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Steven Keaton on ‘Family Ties’ ‘Memba Him?!

Chicago native Michael Gross shot to stardom in the ’80s after he landed the life-changing role as the easygoing hippie father Steven Keaton — who looks after his four children and wife — on the classic NBC family sitcom “Family Ties.”. Gross shared the small screen with some iconic child...
TV & Videosfoxbangor.com

Bob Pinciotti on ‘That ’70s Show’ ‘Memba Him?!

New York City native Don Stark has had a long and impressive career in the entertainment biz with TV and movie credits going back to the actual early ’70s … but Don’s best known for his role as the free-loving father Bob Pinciotti — who raises his daughter with a few blonde bombshells — in the Fox sitcom “That ’70s Show.”
CelebritiesGenius

DaBaby’s “Red Light Green Light” Music Video Pays Tribute To ‘Boyz N The Hood’

DaBaby released his new ​d.a. got that dope-produced song “Red Light Green Light” along with the music video today. The song’s music video, which DaBaby directed, pays homage to one of rap’s favorite movies, 1991’s Boyz n the Hood. Throughout the video, DaBaby sports a t-shirt with the film’s poster on it while they recreate iconic scenes from the film like the cookout and when Ricky gets shot.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

How Isaac Hayes' 'Shaft' Reinvented the Game for Film Music

Fifty years ago this month, Isaac Hayes changed the course of movie music with his score for “Shaft.” Not only did Hayes, 29 at the time, become the first Black man to win a music Oscar for his title song, but the success of his two-LP soundtrack album assured that every Black action-adventure film for the next several years would be scored by a major artist of color.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Beharie, Conphidance Join Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown in Satire ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ (Exclusive)

Nicole Beharie and Little America star Conphidance are set to join Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in mega-church satire Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The project, which will be shot in a faux-documentary style, follows Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Adamma Ebo penned the screenplay and will make her feature directorial debut in the film.