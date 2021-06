Two migrants have been found dead near the U.S. southern border in New Mexico. Border Patrol says a 35-year-old Mexican woman was found dead in the desert foothills of Sunland Park on Wednesday night, just west of El Paso. Her cause of death has not been determined. Yesterday, border agents found a dead migrant in a remote desert area near an elementary school. Fire officials in Sunland Park say they’ve been involved in several rescue efforts recently of people crossing the border illegally. Last week, two Ecuadorian women were reportedly rescued from the desert after being overcome by the heat.