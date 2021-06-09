Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

YMCA of Southwest Florida is hiring

By Lisa Greenberg
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qRDua_0aOkuYOz00

If you're looking for a fun job for the summer and love working with kids, the YMCA of Southwest Florida is looking for camp counselors. They're also filling multiple other positions.

"Looking for people who are energetic, are passionate about working with children, and want to have a fun job where they can take kids swimming, take them bowling, play games with them, Joey Belanger, the Regional Executive Director for the Fort Myers Branch of the YMCA of Southwest Florida said. "It's actually how I got my start at the YMCA at 16 years old, working at YMCA summer camp."

Belanger said all six YMCA locations in Southwest Florida need counselors.

"We want to keep the ratios at a safe level for the staff and for the kids, so that's why we do need the staff, to be able to offer more spots," he said. "Parents do need a place to send their kids while they're at work during the summer, and they want to know it's a safe, caring place for the children."

Camp is 7-to-10 weeks long, depending on the location.

"They may be going swimming, they may be going ice skating, they may go to a park. They'll have group games that they're doing," Belanger said.

He said there's a training process counselors go through before they get started.

"We actually have an association-wide camp training this summer where they spend a full day training with all of our Executive and Program Directors, and it's actually almost like they're going to camp for a day. So they're doing the games, they're doing the songs, and then also learning about you know how to keep children safe," Belanger said.

The YMCA of Southwest Florida is also hiring lifeguards, who go through extensive training to become certified, and swim instructors.

"Water safety being a huge issue in the state of Florida, we are looking for swim lesson instructors as well, to help teach our kids to be safe and comfortable, and learn how to swim around water," he said.

Belanger said they also need representatives for their Welcome Center to answer phones and do tours, as well as positions in wellness.

"As people come out of the pandemic, they may be tired of working out at home and want to be back in that group setting, which helps keep them motivated. So we are looking for group exercise instructors," he said.

If you're interested in pursuing a career in exercise science, Belanger said working on their Wellness Floor doing tours and orientations is a great way to get on-job experience.

"I got my start at the YMCA 17 years ago, and here I am still today. So it's a great place to work for, and I can't think of a better job to have during the summer, or really anytime," Belanger said.

For more information on positions available and the qualifications, click here .

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Science#Bowling#Their Welcome Center#Wellness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Fort Myers Mac & Cheese Street Fest

Hundreds of people lined Royal Palm Ave. in Fort Myers to get their share of mac and cheese. Millennial Brewing Co. celebrated their 4th annual Mac and Cheese Street Fest Saturday afternoon. It’s the first one since the pandemic started.
Posted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier County neighborhoods to receive mosquito control early Monday

Several neighborhoods between Bonita Springs and North Naples will be visited by Collier Mosquito Control District early Monday morning. The district says several blocks within the areas of Anchorage, Barefoot Beach, Little Hickory, and Gulf Harbor will be treated with larval control granules as part of a helicopter passage sometime after 6:30 a.m.