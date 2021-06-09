Cancel
POTUS

Pound falls in 'sausage war' standoff

By Louise Moon, Morgan Meaker
Telegraph
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizz Air was one of the top performing mid-caps on Wednesday after its chief executive said the Hungarian budget carrier was on track to fly more this summer than before the pandemic, while travel-related stocks got a double shot of good news. “We are ramping up. We are seeing a...

www.telegraph.co.uk
#Us Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Hungarian#Eu#British Airways#Iag#Chinese#Ftse#Evraz#Anglo American#The European Union#The Uk Government#Brexit#Clinigen Group#Rbc#Treasury#Fed#Bank Of England#The Bank Of England#The Court Of Directors
Retailmorningstar.com

FTSE Down, Pound Falls After Retail Sales, Seen Vulnerable to EU Trade Disputes

Pound Falls After Retail Sales, Seen Vulnerable to EU Trade Disputes. The pound falls, hitting a six-week low of 1.3855 against the dollar after U.K. data showed retail sales fell by 1.4% during May, raising concerns about a slowing economic recovery. This was below expectations in a Wall Street Journal poll for a rise of 1.6%, as demand slowed following an initial rush to buy goods the previous month after the economy reopened. The currency is also vulnerable to trade tensions between the U.K. and the EU, with the former threatening to unilaterally extend a grace period for processed meat exports to Northern Ireland, ING says. The next few weeks "could be a vulnerable period" for GBP/USD, which risks falling to 1.3800, ING says.
Grocery & SupermaketTelegraph

Sausage war on back burner as EU welcomes delay to ban

Brussels has signalled it could back down and avert a trade war with the UK as on Friday it welcomed the Government's request for a three-month extension for British sausages to be sold in Northern Ireland. Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice president, told an audience in Bruges that he...
IndustryTelegraph

Sausage wars herald a banger bonanza for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland could be transformed into a post-Brexit banger-producing powerhouse even if Brussels and Britain fight a sausage trade war, experts predict. The province’s pork producers are perfectly placed to profit from a banger boom sparked by the UK-EU sausage crisis, politicians, officials and industry insiders told The Telegraph. The...
Economynewagebd.net

EU to look at UK call to extend ‘sausage war’ deadline

The European Commission said on Thursday that it would examine Britain’s request to extend a grace period for postBrexit rules on chilled meat imports for Northern Ireland — part of the so-called sausage war between London and Brussels. The commission said that it had received the request on Thursday to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hawkish Fed fuels dollar, leaves stocks and bonds bruised

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - World equities were heading for their biggest fall in weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending bond yields and the dollar sharply higher. The dollar added to...
MarketsTelegraph

FTSE slides almost 2pc as sterling sinks to $1.38

Sterling extended its fall against the US dollar on Friday, spending the day stuck beneath $1.39, bruised by the US Federal Reserve's signal on Wednesday that interest rates could be raised sooner than expected. The hawkish shift energised a stagnant dollar, sending the US currency to its highest level in...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

‘Sausage war’: UK asks for three-month delay to Brexit ban on chilled meat exports to Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister David Frost has formally requested a three-month extension to the “grace period” before a ban on chilled meat exports to Northern Ireland, from 30 June to 30 September.The request, in a letter to European Commission vice-president Maros Sevcovic, is designed to provide time to resolve the so-called “sausage war” with Brussels, after talks ran into the sand with the end-of-month deadline approaching.Brussels said in response that it would “assess” the proposal and that Mr Sefcovic was ready to meet Lord Frost “as soon as possible” to discuss it.But in a statement, the commission...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Sterling falls below $1.39, hurt by Fed and UK retail sales miss

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Sterling extended its fall against the U.S. dollar on Friday, dropping below $1.39, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish surprise while data also showed an unexpected fall in Britain’s retail sales. The pound dropped against a strengthening dollar on Thursday after the Fed surprised...
StocksShareCast

Europe midday: Shares stay in the red after Fed goes hawkish

European shares were still lower at lunchtime on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve said it might curb stimulus measures sooner than expected as the pace of the post Covid pandemic recovery stoked inflationary fears. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4%, with the UK’s FTSE 100 down 0.66%....
Economynewagebd.net

Britain asks EU for extension of Brexit ‘sausage war’ deadline

Britain has asked the EU to extend a grace period for some post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, Brexit minister David Frost said Wednesday, as a sausage-centred dispute between London and Brussels sizzles on. Frost confirmed the UK has asked the bloc to delay an end-of-month deadline to implement a...
Marketsmorningstar.com

FTSE Rises, Pound Falls on Reports of Lockdown Exit Delay

Sterling weakens following reports the U.K. government is set to announce that its plan to fully ease England's lockdown on June 21 will be delayed by four weeks. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm the delay at a news conference around 1700 GMT. "It is unlikely that the formal announcement of the delay will trigger any sharp currency movements, as it won't come as a shock," ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista says. "However, should Johnson surprise the markets by confirming the end of restriction on June 21, the pound would be likely to reverse this morning's losses." GBP/USD falls 0.2% to a one-month low of 1.4070, according to FactSet. EUR/GBP rises 0.2% to 0.8604.
EuropeMetro International

EU and UK’s ‘sausage war’ sizzles at G7 as Macron and Johnson spar

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -Growing tensions between Britain and the European Union threatened to overshadow the Group of Seven summit’s conclusion on Sunday, with London accusing France of “offensive” remarks that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom. Ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

Pound to Dollar Rate Falls Ahead of ‘Freedom Day’ Announcement

Concerns abounded last week that a sudden spike in Britain’s Covid-19 infection rate will force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay the full reopening of the economy scheduled for 21 June – with a decision due to be announced today. The pound subsequently slipped 0.3% to around 1.41 in the five days through Friday. This represented the second straight weekly decline for the pound vs dollar rate – which had traded as high as 1.4248 on 1 June – as the prospect of a delay to ‘Freedom Day’ soured sentiment.
Posted by
The Independent

G7 summit news: Johnson raises ‘sausage war’ tensions with EU as Macron warns PM over Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has raised tensions with the EU over the so-called “sausage war” on imports, arguing that he “will not hesitate” to invoke measures to suspend elements of the Northern Ireland protocol.At a meeting on Saturday, Emmanuel Macron warned the PM to keep his word on Brexit in order to reset relations between the UK and France amid a stand-off over the impact of leaving the EU on Northern Ireland.The French president reportedly said the two countries had common interests but the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement signed with the bloc last year had to be respected.It came as leaders from the G7 launched a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis.The so-called ‘Carbis Bay Declaration‘ will see the UK create a new animal vaccine centre aimed at preventing future diseases crossing from creatures to humans.