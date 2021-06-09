Pound falls in 'sausage war' standoff

Boris Johnson has raised tensions with the EU over the so-called “sausage war” on imports, arguing that he “will not hesitate” to invoke measures to suspend elements of the Northern Ireland protocol.At a meeting on Saturday, Emmanuel Macron warned the PM to keep his word on Brexit in order to reset relations between the UK and France amid a stand-off over the impact of leaving the EU on Northern Ireland.The French president reportedly said the two countries had common interests but the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement signed with the bloc last year had to be respected.It came as leaders from the G7 launched a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis.The so-called ‘Carbis Bay Declaration‘ will see the UK create a new animal vaccine centre aimed at preventing future diseases crossing from creatures to humans.