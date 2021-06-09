Pound falls in 'sausage war' standoff

Pound Falls After Retail Sales, Seen Vulnerable to EU Trade Disputes. The pound falls, hitting a six-week low of 1.3855 against the dollar after U.K. data showed retail sales fell by 1.4% during May, raising concerns about a slowing economic recovery. This was below expectations in a Wall Street Journal poll for a rise of 1.6%, as demand slowed following an initial rush to buy goods the previous month after the economy reopened. The currency is also vulnerable to trade tensions between the U.K. and the EU, with the former threatening to unilaterally extend a grace period for processed meat exports to Northern Ireland, ING says. The next few weeks "could be a vulnerable period" for GBP/USD, which risks falling to 1.3800, ING says.