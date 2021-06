“The Boys Are Back In Town,” the basically accidental 1976 hit single that saved Thin Lizzy’s then-floundering career, is perhaps one of the most enduring rock songs ever written: Just in my lifetime, a decade after it was released, it’s been the basis of countless bizarre after-hours singalongs and the soundtrack to numerous idiotic stunts, as well as the inspiration for one of the most staggering pieces of stunt journalism ever committed to print. It also created, and defined, a genre in which it is both the sole entrant and the most seminal work. As others have pointed out, there are 100,000 love songs, but only one about those crazy guys finally coming home to their place.