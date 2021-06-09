Cancel
Calhoun County, MS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-09 02:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Union County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 206 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tupelo, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Fulton, Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Trace State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Bruce, Calhoun City, Shannon, Vardaman, Plantersville, Mantachie and Derma. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
