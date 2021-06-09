Cancel
Lafayette County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Lafayette by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-09 01:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-09 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lafayette The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Flood Advisory for Benton County in northeastern Mississippi Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Union County in northeastern Mississippi Northern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Tate County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 600 AM CDT. * At 204 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Holly Springs, Ripley, Wall Doxey State Park, Lamar, Blue Mountain, Snow Lake Shores, Gravestown, Bethlehem, Canaan, Michigan City, Slayden, Red Banks, Marianna, Laws Hill, Barr, Walnut, Hickory Flat, Ashland, Potts Camp and Falkner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Red Banks
