Free Thinking, Wednesday, 22.00, BBC Radio 3
A rare excursion for Creamguide to the Third Programme here, as Matthew Sweet talks to surely one of the most influential women in television comedy, the great Beryl Vertue. She actually managed to get into television pretty much by accident, as she started out as a secretary at Associated London Scripts in the sixties, a co-operative which included pretty much every major comedy writer at the time, and from there she became an agent and then a producer, with a stack of hit shows to her name and the absolute respect of everyone in the industry – and is still going strong at the age of ninety.www.tvcream.co.uk