The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Wyatt Takes Over Spencer Publications In The Midst Of Family Scandal
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will implement big changes at Spencer Publications. The Spencer family finds itself in the midst of a scandal. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has been arrested for his role in Vinny Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) death. Meanwhile, Liam’s dad Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) who was responsible for covering up the accident is trying to save his son from a prison sentence.celebratingthesoaps.com