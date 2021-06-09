Cancel
Bank of England's Haldane sees "pretty punchy pressures on prices"

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said there were already “some pretty punchy pressures on prices” and it might at some stage be time to reduce the huge monetary stimulus that was rushed out at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“We could start tightening the tap on that, slowing down the amount of money we’re printing, and ultimately, perhaps even starting to turn that around,” Haldane said in an interview with LBC radio on Wednesday.

Haldane is due to leave the BoE later this month. He voted in May to reduce the size of the central bank’s bond-buying programme. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Alistair Smout)

