The Los Angeles Clippers haven't reached any new heights just yet, but they may finally be ready to shed their long-standing reputation as playoff chokers. On Monday, the Clippers erased an 0-2 series deficit for the second time this summer, defeating the Utah Jazz, 118-104, to knot their West semifinal series at two games apiece. And the stars lived up to their billing, as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George (62 points combined) became just the fifth duo since 1976 with 30 points each in back-to-back playoff games.