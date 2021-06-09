Cancel
Aspirin Does Not Improve Survival Chances for Hospitalized Covid Patients, British Study Finds

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC
NBC New York
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — The cheap and widely-available drug aspirin does not improve survival for patients hospitalized with Covid-19, a U.K. study has found. Oxford University researchers had hoped to find that the blood-thinning medicine could help hospitalized Covid-19 patients who are at an increased risk of clots forming in their blood vessels, particularly in the lungs, but found aspirin didn't help to prevent deaths.

#Aspirin#Medical Journal#Oxford University#Uk#British#The University Of Oxford
