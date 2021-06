Giles County Little League baseball completed its first full season with Exchange Club winning the top division on the final day in a thrilling finish. Exchange defeated Murrey Chevrolet 4-2 in a hard fought final as Weston Brumit finished the season undefeated on the mound with another victory for the league’s Cy Young winner. The two teams had previously split the regular season series.Exchange took a 3-0 lead in the first after multiple defensive errors, but Murrey starting pitcher Cooper Abernathy struck out three batters in the frame to limit the damage. Abernathy recorded more than half his outs via the strikeout before being replaced by Xavier Randolph late in the contest. Brumit scored a second run to push the lead to 4-0 in the third when he scored on an RBI from Maddox Oglesby.