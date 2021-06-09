Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $63.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.96.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phreesia Lrb#Keycorp#Zacks Investment Research#Svb Leerink#Nyse Phr#Phreesia Stock#Sec#Sageworth Trust Co#Altshuler Shaham Ltd#Phreesia Company Profile#Phreesia Inc#Saas#Phreesia Platform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $266,755.90 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Grows By 18.0%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $24.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price at $18.05

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.05.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.
Financial Reportsmayfieldrecorder.com

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$6.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.67.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $37.37.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,184,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $91,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $33.33

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $65.33

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.
Stockscom-unik.info

Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Drops By 17.6%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $63.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.80.