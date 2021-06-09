Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Increased to $63.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.96.www.modernreaders.com