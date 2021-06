TAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.82.