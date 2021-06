A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.