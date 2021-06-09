Virtual Workshop: No Cost Solar for Qualifying Richmond Homes / Taller Virtual: Solar Sin Costo Para Hogares Que Calafican en Richmond

The City of Richmond, City Manager’s Office Economic Development, Environmental and Health Initiatives Division in partnership with GRID Alternatives will be hosting an online workshop. Funded by the City of Richmond and the State of California, GRID Alternatives provides no-cost solar systems and electric vehicle charging infrastructure assistance to qualifying Richmond and North Richmond homeowners. Participants can save 60-90% on their electric bill with solar and save even more when paired with an electric vehicle. To qualify for GRID Alternatives’ solar program, you live and own your home in qualifying areas of Richmond or North Richmond and your 2020 household income is at or below the following amounts here: bit.ly/GRID-Workshop-Flyer. RSVP at grid-richmond.eventbrite.com or call 1-866-921-4696. Join us to learn more about the program!