Growing Demand for Functional Foods Creating $307 Billion Opportunity
Functional foods are quickly gaining momentum among the health conscious. After all, such foods have been found to help increase mental clarity, and assist with immune support. For example, Reishi can help with sleep, anxiety, and depression, according to Teelixir. Chaga can help with inflammation for example, according to Best Products. With demand for such products on the rise, it’s already benefiting companies such as Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE:RSF)(OTC:RRSFF), Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY)(OTCQX: BABYF)(FSE:0YL), Burcon NutraScience Corp. (TSX:BU)(NASDAQ:BRCN), Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE:VERY)(OTC:VRYYF), and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD).www.baystreet.ca