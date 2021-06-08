Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Growing Demand for Functional Foods Creating $307 Billion Opportunity

BayStreet.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunctional foods are quickly gaining momentum among the health conscious. After all, such foods have been found to help increase mental clarity, and assist with immune support. For example, Reishi can help with sleep, anxiety, and depression, according to Teelixir. Chaga can help with inflammation for example, according to Best Products. With demand for such products on the rise, it’s already benefiting companies such as Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE:RSF)(OTC:RRSFF), Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY)(OTCQX: BABYF)(FSE:0YL), Burcon NutraScience Corp. (TSX:BU)(NASDAQ:BRCN), Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE:VERY)(OTC:VRYYF), and Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD).

www.baystreet.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lion#Good Food#Rite Aid Corporation#Food Technology#Advertising And Marketing#Reishi#Rritual Superfoods Inc#Cse#Fse#Burcon Nutrascience Corp#Brcn#Vryyf#Precedence Research#Cagr#Company#Usda#Formula#Sprouts Farmers Market#Protein Industries Canada#Merit Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Haptic Technology Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity

Prophecy Market Insights recently presented Haptic Technology market report which provides reliable and sincere insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the Haptic Technology market over the forecast period (2019-2029).
AgricultureFood Navigator

ReGrained’s SuperGrain+ earns first upcycled food certification to ‘catalyze demand’ for growing industry

Upcycled food pioneer ReGrained continues to pave the way for the fast-growing but still nascent industry by becoming the first business with an ingredient certified by the Upcycled Foods Association – a move the company founder says will help “catalyze demand” for ingredients and finished products made from food processing byproducts, cosmetically imperfect produce or surplus supply at risk of being lost or wasted.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Organic Packaged Food Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amy's Kitchen, Nature's Path Food, Organic Valley

The Latest survey report on Global Organic Packaged Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Organic Packaged Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Amy's Kitchen, Nature's Path Food, Organic Valley, The Hain Celestial Group, AMCON Distributing, Albert's organic, General Mills, Organic Farm Foods, EVOL Foods, Kellogg, Newman's Own, Organic Valley of Farmers, WhiteWave Foods, Bgreen Food & Campbell.
Businessgetnews.info

Global demand for Food Preservatives Market to Grow at a Steady Clip of 3.9% CAGR by the end of 2030

Demand for food preservative continues to gain a boost from its ability to extend shelf life and inhibit natural aging and discoloration of food products. The food preservatives market is expected to register a moderate CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Gains remain primarily driven by increased demand for food products with longer shelf life. The rise of on-the-go culture along with sprung in the number of working population has been significantly contributing to the market growth.
Marketsbaltimorenews.net

Global Calcium Sulphite Market to be Driven By Growing Demand For Ready-To-Eat Food Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, 'Global Calcium Sulphite Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global calcium sulphite market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, functionality, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Industrysandiegosun.com

Plant-Based Sausages Market Opportunity 2020-28 Growth Factors and Demand- Amy's Kitchen Inc, Beyond Meat, Field Roast, Just Wholefoods, Lightlife Foods, Inc

Plant-Based Sausages Market 2021-2028 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Plant-Based Sausages and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Halal Food Market To Grow Over $ 8 Billion In The US During 2020-2024 | Increasing Sales Through Retail Channels To Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 8.17 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the halal food market in the US to register a CAGR of over 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketssandiegosun.com

Plant Extracts Market to Reach $55.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Plant Extracts Market by Type (Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts, Spices, Essential Oils, Flavors & fragrances), Application (Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements, Food & beverages, cosmetics), Sources and Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Plant Extracts Market is projected to grow from USD 30.8 billion in 2021 to USD 55.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026.
Agriculturenysenasdaqlive.com

China Processed Poultry Meat Market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price by 2026- BRF S.A. (Brazil), Bayle S.A. (France), CTB Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Cherkizovo Group (Russia), Hormel Foods Corporation (U.S.)

This research report offers competitive landscape of China Processed Poultry Meat market and analyzes key manufacturers individually with an information of specifications of product, annual industry performance, revenue graphs, and sales figure. It majorly focuses on manufacturing analysis including about the operations, process, raw materials, cost structure, and manufacturing cost strategies. The report has drafted the report with the offerings of price, production type, acquisition & mergers, market size, market share, sales analysis, value chain optimization, trade regulations, technological innovations, opportunities analysis, and market players. This help reader to analyze about the market look forward to take actions, accordingly.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Filtered Water Faucets And Faucet Systems Market 2021 Rising Latest Advancements, Growing Demands And Business Opportunities By 2031

The Worldwide Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
InternetEntrepreneur

On Demand: Growing Your Brand With LinkedIn

Brought to you by Entrepreneur Partner Studio Staff. Hear from Entrepreneur's EIC Jason Feifer, Ting Ba, Global Product Manager at LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, and branding experts Kat Cole and Swan Sit as they discuss best marketing tactics, use cases, solutions and more! Plus don't miss your chance to ask your own question during our live Q&A.
Retailbakingbusiness.com

Specialty food sales top $170 billion

NEW YORK — The specialty food market reached $170.4 billion in sales last year, up 13% from 2018, according to new research from the Specialty Food Association. As the pandemic propelled a consumer shift to cooking and eating at home, specialty food sales at retail surged more than 19% in 2020 alone. Meanwhile, specialty sales to foodservice plunged by 30%, and industry estimates predict a years-long recovery for the segment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Freeze-Dried Foods Market To Grow By USD 31.26 Billion|Key Drivers And Market Forecasts|17000 Technavio Research Reports

The freeze-dried foods market is expected to grow by USD 31.26 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the freeze-dried foods market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain...
Internettechweez.com

4 Reasons Webcast Solutions are Growing in Demand

Have you noticed the growing trend in webcast services provided by and for a variety of companies and corporations? Do you find yourself wondering just why webcasts are seeing more and more demand every day? Would you like to learn more about what a webcast can do for you and your company?
Industrygmiresearch.com

US Packaged Food Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Outlook, Statistics, Market Scope, Revenue, Research, Trends Analysis & Global Industry Forecast Report, 2021-2028

US Packaged FoodMarket Growth & Trends Analysis, -Opportunities & Forecast, 2021-2028. Introduction of the US Packaged Food Market Report. Changing and busy lifestyle of the American people due to fastest growing economy and rising preference for convenience have propelled the packaged food market in the United States. Also, in the United States, the online food service business is booming due to growing vegan population in the country along with surge in the disposable income have witnessed potential market growth.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

COVID-19 Impact on Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market Analysis Size, Top Players, Growth Rate, Global Trend, and Opportunities to 2026-Market.biz

The “Global Functional Food and Nutraceuticals Market 2021” report is a comprehensive compilation that highlights the key players operating in the Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market. The report analyses the key trends including product introduction, Functional Food and Nutraceuticals new business approaches, collaborations, technological development and various other stats applicable in the competitive market by the major market players. The Functional Food and Nutraceuticals report also involves tactically scrutinized data of the industrial chain highlightsing on certain driving factors, Functional Food and Nutraceuticals restraining factors, business opportunities, and major challenges confronted by the Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market. The report offers a detailed investigation of the Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market dimension related to market revenue, various segments, market shares and regional analysis over the forecast period of five years, along with Functional Food and Nutraceuticals market competitor and superior market trends. The Functional Food and Nutraceuticals report provides a complete analysis of the market aspects that influence the growth of the Functional Food and Nutraceuticals industry.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Baby Food & Drink Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Nestle, Danone, Cow and Gate

The Latest survey report on Global Baby Food & Drink Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Baby Food & Drink segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Nestle, Danone, Cow and Gate, The Kraft Heinz, Mead Johnson, Hipp, Abbott, Arla, Hain Celestial & Friso.
Industrypackworld.com

Packaging Trends Driven by Consumer Demands

Big brands tackle packaging solutions driven by consumers' needs and behaviors. How are industry innovators meeting consumer needs? Packaging World has the answers! Download Packaging Trends Driven by Consumer Demands to learn how PepsiCo and other big brands meet consumer needs through packaging solutions. Fill out the form below to...
Dubois County, INInside Indiana Business

Meat Processing Demand, Capacity Grows During Pandemic

DUBOIS COUNTY - A meat processor in the tiny Dubois County community of Celestine is nearing completion of a second plant, with plans to double production and staff. Sander Processing is building the second shop in nearby St. Anthony. Co-owner Kent Sander says the expansion is due, in part, to a $150,000 federal CARES Act grant administered through the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.