Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellow

Postdoctoral scholars and fellows inspired each other with their research during the Postdoc Research Competition (Joseph Lutz, 2021). LEXINGTON, KY. (Oct. 11, 2021) – The University of Kentucky Office of Postdoctoral Affairs (OPA) in the Graduate School, in partnership with the Society of Postdoctoral Scholars (SOPS), hosted its seventh Annual Research & Career Symposium the last week of September. The purpose of this symposium is to showcase the work of UK postdoctoral scholars and fellows, promote networking among the UK research community, and encourage discussions on career paths for postdocs and PhD students. Roughly 98 attendees participated in the symposium, either face-to-face or virtually, representing 9 different colleges across the university, including the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Medicine, and the College of Pharmacy.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO