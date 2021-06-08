CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellow

 2021-06-08

Cover picture for the articleThe International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) seeks a qualified candidate to serve as a Research Fellow/Senior Research Fellow for a 2-year, renewable, exempt appointment in its Development Strategy and Governance Division. This position is based in Khartoum, Sudan as part of IFPRI’s new Sudan Country Strategy Support Program (SSSP). The...

