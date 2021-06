The city of Coloma has announced several activities it’s planning to help make 2021 the Summer Not Forgotten and bring activity to the downtown area. Mayor Marsha Hammond says it’s been a tough year and a half for everyone. The Glad Peach Festival had to be cancelled for this year due to ongoing COVID uncertainty, but a committee was put together to plan other events for this summer. They have announced a Summer Solstice 5K Walk and Run for June 18, a Christmas in July event for July 17, the Eats in the Street festival for August 6 and 7, and a car show and pancake breakfast for August 8. To learn more about the times and other information for Summer Not Forgotten events, you can check the city of Coloma’s Facebook page.