Washington State

Four Wapato Seniors will be the first in Washington State to earn “Seal of Biliteracy”

By Fox 11 41
FOX 11 and 41
 11 days ago

WAPATO, WA – Four Wapato Seniors will be the first in Washington State to earn the Native, Tribal or Indigenous Language “Seal of Biliteracy”. When the Wapato High School Class of 2021 graduates this Thursday evening, June 10, at 7:00p.m., four members of the class will be the first ever in the state to graduate with a Washington State Seal of Biliteracy for Native, Tribal or Indigenous language.

