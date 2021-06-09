Four Wapato Seniors will be the first in Washington State to earn “Seal of Biliteracy”

WAPATO, WA – Four Wapato Seniors will be the first in Washington State to earn the Native, Tribal or Indigenous Language “Seal of Biliteracy”. When the Wapato High School Class of 2021 graduates this Thursday evening, June 10, at 7:00p.m., four members of the class will be the first ever in the state to graduate with a Washington State Seal of Biliteracy for Native, Tribal or Indigenous language.