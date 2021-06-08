Cancel
Politics

£22 million town funding for Telford 'will be transformational'

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than £22 million handed to Telford in government funding has been hailed as transformational. Telford's bid for money from the government's Town's Fund has seen the town awarded £22.3m. The money will go towards plans for the town's Station Quarter – a development planned between the town's railway station...

