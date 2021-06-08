Cancel
Emergency Ward Staff Shortage Puts Patients at Risk

By Jelena Ćirić
icelandreview.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManagement at the National University Hospital of Iceland is working to address the doctor and nurse shortage at the hospital’s emergency ward, RÚV reports. This summer 500 shifts at the ward are expected to have a shortage of nurses and four doctors at the ward have resigned so far this year. While staff has been vocal about conditions at the ward for years, Director of the Emergency Doctors’ Association Bergur Stefánsson says staffing issues have never been worse.

www.icelandreview.com
