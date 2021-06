LONDON, June 12, 2021 – No Indian alternative (The so-called delta variable) still worry about Great Britain. After the news that in the only one England It is attributed to the Indian variant 42 dead from covid, including 12 who were vaccinated with the second dose, fears are growing, and British media reports that Boris Johnson’s government may decide to postpone the end of the restrictive measures scheduled for June 21. The announcement came according to latest newsIt should arrive shortly. Johnson admitted today that “the surrogate is a serious and serious concern,” saying he was less optimistic than he was in May.