Vegan Banana Upside-Down Cake with Miso Caramel Glaze

Is there anything better than enjoying a sweet slice of homemade cake with a cold glass of milk? How about chocolate banana cake with cream cheese frosting? We didn't think so. It's no secret that Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, knows her way around the kitchen. From classics to new takes on old favorites, you're sure to eat well if you follow along with one of her recipes. All the same, little tweaks to tried and true recipes are always a fun way to experiment and get creative in your own kitchen.