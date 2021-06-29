Police Seize Loaded Gun From Teen in Brooklyn Park

Anne Arundel County Police seized a loaded gun from an 18-year old suspect in Brooklyn Park.

On June 8, 2021 at approximately 3:50 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Meadow Road and Belle Grove Road in Brooklyn Park for a report of a subject waving a handgun in the air. When officers arrived, a witness identified the male with the handgun. The suspect began to flee as officers exited their vehicles, however was quickly apprehended after a foot pursuit.





During the pursuit, the suspect discarded a loaded silver .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun which was recovered by pursuing officers.





The suspect was arrested, charged and identified as:





Nicholas Joseph Noel

DOB: 8/15/2002

4000 block of Ritchie Highway

Brooklyn, Maryland