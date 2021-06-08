Cancel
US deploys 910 MWh of energy storage in Q1 2021

By Plamena Tisheva
renewablesnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 8 (Renewables Now) - A total of 910 MWh of energy storage systems came online in the US in the first quarter of 2021, showing a year-over-year rise of 252% and marking a record first quarter for the US storage market. This is according to the latest US Energy...

renewablesnow.com
