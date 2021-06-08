US deploys 910 MWh of energy storage in Q1 2021

Growing concern from government across the globe regarding renewable power source is anticipated to boost the wind energy market growth. Global wind energy market size was valued at $62.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $127.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027. Wind energy, a type of renewable energy, is used to generate electric energy from kinetic energy source. Wind turbine converts the wind energy into mechanical energy, which is further converted into electrical energy through generator. Wind energy can be generated at offshore and onshore. Onshore wind power is associated with onshore turbines that are located on land, whereas offshore wind turbines are found in ocean or sea. Moreover, easy and quick installation, availability of resources, simple connectivity to the grid are few of the prominent features offered by onshore wind energy technology which will complement the wind power industry landscape in the forecast period.