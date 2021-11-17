NBA MVP Race 2021-22: Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant neck and neck

With the 2021-22 season in full gear, it’s time to look at our NBA MVP rankings. When all was said and done last season, Nikola Jokic earned the award after newly-minted champion Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award the previous two seasons. They are among our 10 favorites to hoist the award in 2021-22.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2021-22 NBA season

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (last week: 1)

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

With James Harden struggling and Kyrie Irving unlikely to play this season , Kevin Durant has taken every opportunity to vie for his second NBA MVP award. That’s been taken to a whole new level over the course of the past seven games. KD is averaging 31.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 59% shooting while being plus-12.3 per game during that span. Exceptionally great stuff from the Slim Reaper.

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (last week: 3)

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors for the second time this season, Stephen Curry has his Warriors at an NBA-best 11-2. The two-time NBA MVP is also averaging 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals on 39% shooting from distance while ranking in the top five of the NBA in defensive rating. That’s just ridiculous.

3. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (last week: 2)

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Buckets is finally getting the attention her deserves on a national stage. He has the Heat as legit NBA title contenders and is putting up a career-best season . Through 11 games, Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals on 53% shooting. He also ranks No. 1 among NBA players in win shares and offensive win shares. Talk about expanding your game.

4. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (last week: 4)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of an 11-point performance in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks , the reigning NBA MVP has been absolutely brilliant from a statistical perspective this season. The Serbian ranks No. 1 in offensive box plus-minus, defensive box plus-minus and player efficiency. The only thing holding Jokic back some of the fact that his Nuggets are a pedestrian 9-5 on the campaign.

Related: Updated 2021-22 NBA power rankings

5. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (last week: 5)

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get over this whole facade that just because a dude isn’t a 20-point scorer, he can’t be considered an NBA MVP candidate. Continuing to fly under the radar, Gobert is proving the naysayers wrong through 13 games. He’s averaging 14.9 points, 15.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 72% from the field.

6. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (last week: 8)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

At 32 years old and in his first season with Chicago, DeRozan is in the midst of a career-best performance. The All-Star guard is averaging 26.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 51% from the field. He also ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive win shares and plus-minus. Stellar stuff for a dude back on a contending team.

Related: Top NBA Rookie of The Year candidates

NBA MVP race: The normal candidates and some surprises

7. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers (last week: 9)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Curry last season, it will be hard for George to win the NBA MVP award unless his Clippers finish as a top seed out west. At 8-5, that might not happen. But the dude has been an absolute beast through 13 games. George is averaging 26.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals. He also ranks first in defensive win shares and defensive rating.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 6)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks’ 6-8 start to the season has marred an otherwise solid performance from this two-time NBA MVP. While his numbers are down some through 13 games, the Greek Freak remains a top-end candidate. Just look no further than the fact that Milwaukee is plus-29 when he’s been on the court this season and minus-54 when he’s resting.

9. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (last week: 7)

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks’ status as a mid-tier playoff team complicated Doncic’s candidacy for the NBA MVP last season. That might not be the case again in 2021-22. Dallas sits at 9-4 on the campaign with Doncic’s numbers actually down across the board. He’s averaging 24.9 points on 44% shooting including a disastrous 31% mark from distance. This pushes the Slovanian down a bit in our most-recent rankings despite Dallas’ stellar play.

Related: NBA Playoff and championship predictions

10. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (last week: 10)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With Joel Embiid and LeBron James sidelined, we had a hard time coming up with a 10th option. Why not give it to this 22-year-old youngster who is in the midst of a breakout campaign and his his Grizzlies playing good ball? The former NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 25.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists while shooting a stellar 49% from the field. Yeah, Morant is a true superstar.

More must-reads: