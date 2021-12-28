NBA MVP Race 2021-22: Obvious top three as Ja Morant appears again

The 2021-22 season has been derailed to an extent by COVID-19 with multiple NBA MVP candidates finding themselves sidelined. It makes things difficult when attempting to rank the top candidates. But as we have done every week since the regular season started, let’s delve into it here.

NBA MVP race: The top five

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 1)

How good was the Greek Freak before being sidelined to COVID ? He helped Milwaukee to a 12-3 record before being sidelined for five games. That span included Giannis averaging 27.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 57% shooting. Might he be looking at a third career NBA MVP award? If his return to action Christmas Day (36 points, 12 rebounds and five assists) is any indication, that could very well happen.

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (last week: 2)

Curry’s recent struggles seemed to be more of an outlier as he went for the all-time three-point mark. He was chasing threes before breaking the record against the New York Knicks earlier in December . But the overall performance for a Warriors squad that’s 27-6 can’t be ignored. despite this shooting issues, he’s still averaging 34.8 points over the past four games. Curry is also on pace to make his first All-NBA Defensive team in his 13th season. That’s telling.

3. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (last week: 4)

We couldn’t care less that the Nuggets find themselves at a pedestrian 16-16 on the campaign. This is what happens when two All-Star caliber players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are sidelined. Simply put, the reigning NBA MVP has been all sorts of brilliant in recent weeks. The dude is averaging 26.3 points, 13.9 rebounds and 79 assists on 54% shooting over the past 15 games. That’s just absurd.

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (last week: 3)

Also recently sidelined to COVID-19 protocols , Durant had been playing for a Nets team that was without 10 players this past week. Ten. Over the course of his past nine games before being sidelined, the Slim Reaper was averaging 33.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists on 48% shooting while being plus-6.3 per outing when on the court. Yeah, that’s the definition of a top-end NBA MVP candidate .

5. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns (last week: 5)

Opposing Western Conference teams have to be asking if this dude will ever go away. With his Suns 26-7 on the season, CP3 has been the primary reason why. First off, the Suns are plus-138 when he’s on the court during that span. Secondly, he is a top-end NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate — ranking in the top 10 in all four major advanced stats. If that weren’t enough, Paul is averaging an NBA-high 10.0 assists to go with 2.0 steals per game. Yeah.

NBA MVP candidates: The best of the rest

6. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (last week: 6)

At 32 years old and in his first season with Chicago, DeRozan is in the midst of a career-best performance. He’s also utilizing an all-around game to help the Bulls ascend the Eastern Conference standings while putting up eye-opening numbers. DeRozan just became the first Bulls player in 25 years to drop a total of 50 fourth-quarter points in three games. The veteran has also been dominant since returning from COVID — averaging 30.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 63 assists on 55% shooting in four games.

7. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns (last week: 8)

Too bad the Suns did not extend Ayton this past summer , because, he’s now going to cost a whole bunch as a restricted free-agent. And yes, the former No. 1 pick has been among the most valuable players in the NBA. Ayton, 23, is averaging 17.0 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field. He’s also picked his game up on the defensive end of the court and has expanded his shooting to the mid-range. The sky is the limit for a dude who is starring on a team with realistic NBA title expectations.

8. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz (last week: 9)

Here, we replace Rudy Gobert with his teammate in Salt Lake. There’s an obvious reason for this. Utah’s recent play has coincided with Mitchell upping his game to new heights. The Jazz have won 12 of 15 games by a combined margin of 184 points. Mitchell is averaging 28.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 51% shooting during that span. Whew!

9. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers (last week: 10)

Yet another player currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Allen has been an absolute force in his first full season for the surprising Cavaliers. Still only 23, he’s averaging 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds on 70% shooting from the field. Allen ranks No. 3 in the NBA in defensive win shares and No. 5 in defensive rating. He’s coming alive and entering superstardom right in front of us.

10. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (last week: Not ranked)

Returning from both an injury and a bout with COVID-19, Morant has picked up where he left off. The still-young 22-year-old guard is averaging 23.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists on 48% shooting this season. He’s coming off a 33-point performance and a game-winner over the Phoenix Suns earlier in the week. With Memphis at a surprising 21-14 this season, Morant has to be considered an NBA MVP candidate.

