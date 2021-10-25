NBA MVP Race 2021-22: Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry early favorites

With the 2021-22 season finally upon us, it’s time to look at our NBA MVP rankings. When all was said and done last season, Nikola Jokic earned the award after newly-minted champion Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award the previous two seasons. They are among our 10 favorites to hoist the award in 2021-22.

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (last week: 4)

There’s no way this reigning NBA MVP could get any better, right? Wrong! Through two games this season, Jokic is averaging 29.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 66% from the field. Denver is plus-42 with him on the court in those two games and minus-24 when he’s resting. As if we needed any more evidence of Jokic’s value to the organization.

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (last week: 3)

After an absolutely brilliant 2020-21 campaign, it appears that the 33-year-old Curry is back at the top of his game with some reinforcements in San Francisco. The two-time NBA MVP earned Western Conference Player of the Week honors, averaging 31.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.3 steals en route to helping Golden State start a perfect 3-0. These Warriors look like conference title contenders. And if that comes to fruition, Curry could be looking at his third top individual award.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 1)

Milwaukee’s blowout loss to the Miami Heat notwithstanding, the Greek Freak remains one of the best all-around players in the game and will remain in this conversation throughout the entire season. The reigning NBA Finals MVP might be averaging a mere 22.7 points per game while seeing the rest of his numbers on a downward trajectory. That’s fine. We’re talking about three games over the course of an 82-game slate. Don’t overreact.

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (last week: 2)

With James Harden struggling and Kyrie Irving unlikely to play this season , it’s a prime opportunity for KD to earn his second ever NBA MVP award. Thus far, the future Hall of Famer has looked every bit the part. Durant is averaging 33.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 57% shooting from the field. More importantly, Brooklyn is actually outscoring its opponents with Durant on the court while being outscored by an astounding 45 when he’s resting. Ouch!

5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (last week: 5)

The Dallas Mavericks’ status as a mid-tier playoff team complicated Doncic’s candidacy for the NBA MVP last season. That might actually be the case again in 2021-22. Dallas sits at 1-1 on the campaign. For his part, one of the game’s most-skilled players has struggled through the first two games. Doncic is averaging 22.5 points on a mere 42% shooting from the field, including a 24% mark from distance . Expect that to change in short order.

NBA MVP race: The normal candidates and some surprises

6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (last week: 7)

Two big-time factors will play a role in Embiid’s candidacy. The center must stay healthy and play a vast majority of the regular season. That has not been the case during his career. Secondly, the Ben Simmons situation is a major backdrop. Without him in the mix or barring a trade for another star, Philadelphia can’t be seen as a top-end title contender back east. Thus far, Philly boasts a 2-1 record with Embiid averaging 21.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Those numbers are down from a season ago.

7. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (last week: 6)

The Lakers’ early-season struggles aren’t a big surprise given the influx of new players on their roster. But if this team disappoints during the regular year, it will impact James’ ability to win a fifth career NBA MVP award. That’s no fault of the King, who is averaging 26.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists through three games. James is also shooting a resounding 48% from distance.

8. LaMelo Ball, guard, Charlotte Hornets (last week: Not ranked)

Through the first three games of his sophomore season, the 20-year- old Ball has looked every bit the part of a superstar. The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year has his Hornets with a perfect 3-0 record. He’s averaging 22.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 51% from the field and 50% from three-point range. Charlotte is also plus-16 in the 86 minutes he’s played through three games. Whew!

9. Zach LaVine, guard, Chicago Bulls (last week: Not ranked)

This stud two-way wing has been pining for help in the Windy City. Now that he has it with multiple other All-Stars on the roster, LaVine has his Bulls at a perfect 3-0 on the season. He’s averaging 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 52% from the field. Chicago is also an absurd plus-26 when he’s been on the court through the first three games.

10. Julius Randle, forward, New York Knicks (last week: Not ranked)

Last season’s most improved player around the NBA, Randle is on the verge of taking his game to NBA MVP candidacy. The underrated forward has been brilliant through three game,s averaging 28.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists. New York is also plus-33 with him on the court compared to minus-10 with the veteran resting. That tells us what we needs to know.

