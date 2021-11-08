CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA MVP Race 2021-22: Kevin Durant emerges as favorite

By Vincent Frank
 5 days ago

With the 2021-22 season finally upon us, it’s time to look at our NBA MVP rankings. When all was said and done last season, Nikola Jokic earned the award after newly-minted champion Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award the previous two seasons. They are among our 10 favorites to hoist the award in 2021-22.

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (last week: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPnHn_0aOOgVFI00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

With James Harden struggling and Kyrie Irving unlikely to play this season , Kevin Durant has taken every opportunity to vie for his second NBA MVP award. That’s been taken to a whole new level during Brooklyn’s five-game winning streak. KD is averaging 27.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 60% shooting while being plus-14.4 per game during that span. Exceptionally great stuff from the Slim Reaper.

2. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (last week: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4Wh3_0aOOgVFI00
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Buckets is finally getting the attention her deserves on a national stage. He has the Heat as legit NBA title contenders and is putting up a career-best season . Through nine games, Butler is averaging 24.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.3 steals on 53% shooting. He also ranks No. 1 among NBA players in win shares and offensive win shares. Talk about expanding your game.

3. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (last week: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULsM3_0aOOgVFI00
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Golden State boasting the best record in the league, this two-time NBA MVP takes a step back in our most-recent rankings. That’s primarily due to the emergence of Jordan Poole and a deep Warriors rotation. Even then, he’ll be the top candidate should Golden State continue this run. Curry, 33, is averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also ranks in the top-five of all NBA players in defensive win shares and defensive rating. Let that sink in.

4. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (last week: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgg49_0aOOgVFI00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of an 11-point performance in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks , the reigning NBA MVP has been absolutely brilliant from a statistical perspective this season. The Serbian ranks No. 1 in offensive box plus-minus, defensive box plus-minus and player efficiency. The only thing holding Jokic back some of the fact that his Nuggets are a pedestrian 5-4 on the campaign.

5. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (last week: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yt6xB_0aOOgVFI00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get over this whole facade that just because a dude isn’t a 20-point scorer, he can’t be considered an NBA MVP candidate. Continuing to fly under the radar, Gobert is proving the naysayers wrong through 10 games. He’s averaging 15.2 points, 16.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 75% from the field.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYzVs_0aOOgVFI00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks’ 4-6 start to the season has marred an otherwise solid performance from this two-time NBA MVP. While his numbers are down some through seven games, the Greek Freak remains a top-end candidate. Just look no further than the fact that Milwaukee is plus-29 when he’s been on the court this season and minus-54 when he’s resting.

NBA MVP race: The normal candidates and some surprises

7. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (last week: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5qwM_0aOOgVFI00
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks’ status as a mid-tier playoff team complicated Doncic’s candidacy for the NBA MVP last season. That might not be the case again in 2021-22. Dallas sits at 6-3 on the campaign with Doncic’s numbers actually down across the board. He’s averaging 24.9 points on 44% shooting including a disastrous 29% mark from distance. This pushes the Slovanian down a bit in our most-recent rankings despite Dallas’ stellar play.

8. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (last week: Not ranked)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBDqb_0aOOgVFI00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

At 32 years old and in his first season with Chicago, DeRozan is in the midst of a career-best performance. The All-Star guard is averaging 26.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 50% from the field. He also ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive win shares and plus-minus. Stellar stuff for a dude back on a contending team.

9. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers (last week: Not ranked)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDFdh_0aOOgVFI00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Curry last season, it will be hard for George to win the NBA MVP award unless his Clippers finish as a top seed out west. At 5-4, that might not happen. But the dude has been an absolute beast through nine games. George is averaging 27.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.7 steals. He also ranks first in defensive win shares and defensive rating.

10. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (last week: Not ranked)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1dcB_0aOOgVFI00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

With Joel Embiid and LeBron James sidelined, we had a hard time coming up with a 10th option. Why not give it to this 22-year-old youngster who is in the midst of a breakout campaign and his his Grizzlies playing good ball? The former NBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting a stellar 49% from the field. Yeah, Morant is a true superstar.

