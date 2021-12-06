ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA MVP Race 2021-22: DeMar DeRozan finally gaining respect he deserves

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILn1e_0aOOgVFI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fYCH_0aOOgVFI00

With the 2021-22 season more than a quarter done, it’s time to update our NBA MVP rankings. Despite earning the award last season, Nikola Jokic doesn’t seem to be a top-end candidate. Meanwhile, two former teammates continue to top the list. Check this out throughout the season with an update being done every Monday.

Related: Everything you need to know about the 2021-22 NBA season

NBA MVP race: The top five

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (last week: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUPqG_0aOOgVFI00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Slim Reaper has just been that this season with Kyrie Irving still away from the team and James Harden finally finding his way under new league rules. Durant is averaging an NBA-best 28.6 points to go with 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 53% from the field. His Nets sit at 16-7 and in first place in the Eastern Conference.

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (last week: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y772i_0aOOgVFI00
Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Even with his Warriors at an NBA-best 19-4 on the campaign, we’re seeing some minor issues when it comes to this two-time NBA MVP. Curry is shooting just 28% from the field over the past three games with his Warriors actually finding themselves minus-four when the guard is on the court. This minor hiccup doesn’t outpace the fact that Curry is still averaging 27.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 41% from distance. He’s also among the top-three in the Association in defensive win shares. That’s insane.

Related: NBA Playoff and championship predictions

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYzVs_0aOOgVFI00
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

How good has the Greek Freak been recently? He’s helped Milwaukee turn it around after a 6-8 start to the season. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 61% shooting in his past eight games — all Bucks wins. Unfortunately, Giannis has also missed the past two games with a minor calf injury . This prevents a jump up the rankings.

Related: Updated NBA injury report

4. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (last week: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBDqb_0aOOgVFI00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

At 32 years old and in his first season with Chicago, DeRozan is in the midst of a career-best performance. He’s also utilizing an all-around game to help the Bulls ascend the Eastern Conference standings while putting up eye-opening numbers. That’s been taken to a whole new level reently with the 32-year-old guard averaging 28.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 56% shooting over the past five games. Whew.

5. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns (last week: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLvSJ_0aOOgVFI00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Opposing Western Conference teams have to be asking if this dude will ever go away. With his Suns 19-4 on the season, CP3 has been the primary reason why. First off, the Suns are plus-122 when he’s on the court during that span. Secondly, he is a top-end NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate — ranking in the top 10 in all four major advanced stats. If that weren’t enough, Paul is averaging an NBA-high 10.1 assists to go with 2.0 steals per game. Yeah.

Related: Updated 2021-22 NBA power rankings

NBA MVP candidates: The best of the rest

6. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (last week: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C4Wh3_0aOOgVFI00
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Buckets is finally getting the attention he deserves on a national stage. He has the Heat as legit NBA title contenders and is putting up a career-best season . Through 17 games, Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 52% shooting. He also ranks No. 1 among NBA players in win shares and offensive win shares. As with Giannis, he’s missed time recently . Butler has sat out the past four games with a tailbone injury with the Heat losing three of them. That tells us what we need to know about his importance to the team.

7. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers (last week: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDFdh_0aOOgVFI00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Curry last season, it will be hard for George to win the NBA MVP award unless his Clippers finish as a top seed out west. At 12-12, that’s unlikely to end up happening. Regardless, this dude has been elite in 2021-22 . He’s putting up 25.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists while coming away with 1.8 steals per outing. George also ranks second in defensive win shares and fifth in defensive rating. Whew.

8. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (last week: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvyBJ_0aOOgVFI00
Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get over this whole facade that just because a dude isn’t a 20-point scorer, he can’t be considered an NBA MVP candidate. Continuing to fly under the radar, Gobert is proving the naysayers wrong through 17 games. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 74% from the field.

Related: Top NBA Rookie of The Year candidates

9. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (last week: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgg49_0aOOgVFI00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Denver at a mere 11-11 on the season, it sure looks like Jokic won’t repeat as NBA MVP. The biggest issues here are the injuries plaguing Denver. Jamal Murray still has not returned from the ACL injury he suffered last season. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. could be lost for the remainder of the campaign to a back injury. If Denver stays mediocre, there’s no chance Jokic finishes atop the rankings.

10. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (last week: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5qwM_0aOOgVFI00
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks’ status as a mid-tier playoff team complicated Doncic’s candidacy for the NBA MVP last season. That might be the case again in 2021-22. Dallas sits at a mediocre 11-11 and has lost six of eight. It’s not for a lack of performance on Doncic’s part. He’s still averaging 25.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists per. Though, his shooting numbers are down across the board (44% from the field, 34% from distance).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fhwsw_0aOOgVFI00 Also Read:
50 Top NBA players of 2021: Giannis, Kawhi, LeBron battle for #1

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

DeMar DeRozan Scores 23 Points, Bulls Rout Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 123-88 on a Friday night that belonged to Nikola Vucevic. Playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, the Chicago center added 16 points...
NBA
bardown.com

DeMar DeRozan perfectly summed up his relationship with Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry will be the first one to admit he didn’t expect to stay in Toronto long-term after the Raptors acquired him, but things changed pretty quickly once he made it north of the border and a lot of that had to do with the relationship he formed with DeMar DeRozan.
NBA
NESN

2021-22 NBA MVP Odds Update: Steph Curry Takes Massive Lead

We’re roughly a quarter of the way through the 2021-22 NBA regular season, and there has unsurprisingly been plenty of movement in the futures market. The NBA MVP leaderboard looks quite different than it did at the start of the year on FanDuel Sportsbook:. FanDuel Sportsbook Top 10 Odds for...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
Sporting News

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan is the NBA's fourth-quarter scoring king

DeMar DeRozan is coming up clutch for the Chicago Bulls this season as they climb up the NBA standings, now at 15-8 following their 119-115 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Chicago now moves to 8-4 on the road. The Bulls held off...
NBA
Reuters

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls too much for Knicks

DeMar DeRozan scored 34 points and Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine each added 27 to lift the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 119-115 victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night. DeRozan made 12 of 19 shots from the floor and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line, continuing...
NBA
hawaiitelegraph.com

DeMar DeRozan powers Bulls past Nets

DeMar DeRozan put together another impressive fourth quarter by scoring 13 of his 29 points in the final period as the Chicago Bulls earned a 111-107 victory over the host Brooklyn Nets Saturday night. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 31 points but DeRozan willed the Bulls to their latest...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Players#Nba Mvp Race#Association#Greek#Bucks
bleachernation.com

DeMar DeRozan Is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week

I doubt it’s anything DeMar DeRozan will hang on his refrigerator, but the Bulls veteran scorer was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week!. The Bulls walked away from matchups with the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets with a perfect 3-0 record, and DeRozan is the main person to thank for that. The 32-year-old averaged 30.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on an absurd 58.7 percent from the field. Last week, he also continued to dominate in the 4th quarter, scoring a league-high 37 points over the Bulls’ three games.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan entering NBA Health and Safety Protocol ahead of Nuggets clash

If not the best, Chicago Bulls have surely been one of the best team in the NBA 2021-22 Season. With the inclusion of DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic since the start of the previous season, the Bulls have formed a team around Zach LaVine after enduring a tough end in the 2020-21 season, wherein they could not make it into the playoffs. With the likes of DeMar DeRozan especially, the Bulls seem to have equipped themselves with a new marquee scorer.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Sun-Times

With DeMar DeRozan in the protocol, undermanned Bulls beat Denver

Billy Donovan was once again reminded on Monday that the new norm can be a cruel punch to the gut. The latest connected a few hours before the game with the Denver Nuggets at the United Center, as Donovan and his players found out that they would be without DeMar DeRozan for at least one game, and possibly more, with the veteran forward going into the health and safety protocol.
NBA
RealGM

Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan Named NBA's Players Of The Week

Donovan Mitchell and DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA's Players of the Week for Week 7. Mitchell averaged 33.0 points and 5.7 assists as the Utah Jazz went 3-0. DeRozan averaged 30.3 points and 5.7 assists as the Chicago Bulls went 3-0.
NBA
NBA

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan placed in NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls leading scorer DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols on Monday, a major blow for a team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan participated in the morning shootaround prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets. Coach Billy Donovan said...
NBA
SportsGrid

DeMar DeRozan Ruled Out Monday vs. Nuggets

DeRozan has been fantastic in his first season with the Bulls. He’s averaging 26.4 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, and he’s leading all players in fourth-quarter scoring. He was also named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for his performance last week, leading the Bulls to a 3-0 record.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeMar DeRozan vocal on bond with Kyle Lowry after Heat-Bulls clash

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry took the court together, with neither one donning a Toronto Raptors uniform for the first time in over a decade. Lowry’s Miami Heat outlasted DeRozan’s Chicago Bulls in a 107-104 affair, but their close friendship remains as strong as ever. After the Bulls loss, DeRozan...
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy