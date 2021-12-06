NBA MVP Race 2021-22: DeMar DeRozan finally gaining respect he deserves

With the 2021-22 season more than a quarter done, it’s time to update our NBA MVP rankings. Despite earning the award last season, Nikola Jokic doesn’t seem to be a top-end candidate. Meanwhile, two former teammates continue to top the list. Check this out throughout the season with an update being done every Monday.

NBA MVP race: The top five

1. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets (last week: 1)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Slim Reaper has just been that this season with Kyrie Irving still away from the team and James Harden finally finding his way under new league rules. Durant is averaging an NBA-best 28.6 points to go with 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists while shooting 53% from the field. His Nets sit at 16-7 and in first place in the Eastern Conference.

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (last week: 2)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Even with his Warriors at an NBA-best 19-4 on the campaign, we’re seeing some minor issues when it comes to this two-time NBA MVP. Curry is shooting just 28% from the field over the past three games with his Warriors actually finding themselves minus-four when the guard is on the court. This minor hiccup doesn’t outpace the fact that Curry is still averaging 27.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 41% from distance. He’s also among the top-three in the Association in defensive win shares. That’s insane.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (last week: 3)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

How good has the Greek Freak been recently? He’s helped Milwaukee turn it around after a 6-8 start to the season. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 29.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 61% shooting in his past eight games — all Bucks wins. Unfortunately, Giannis has also missed the past two games with a minor calf injury . This prevents a jump up the rankings.

4. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls (last week: 7)

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

At 32 years old and in his first season with Chicago, DeRozan is in the midst of a career-best performance. He’s also utilizing an all-around game to help the Bulls ascend the Eastern Conference standings while putting up eye-opening numbers. That’s been taken to a whole new level reently with the 32-year-old guard averaging 28.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 56% shooting over the past five games. Whew.

5. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns (last week: 5)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Opposing Western Conference teams have to be asking if this dude will ever go away. With his Suns 19-4 on the season, CP3 has been the primary reason why. First off, the Suns are plus-122 when he’s on the court during that span. Secondly, he is a top-end NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate — ranking in the top 10 in all four major advanced stats. If that weren’t enough, Paul is averaging an NBA-high 10.1 assists to go with 2.0 steals per game. Yeah.

NBA MVP candidates: The best of the rest

6. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat (last week: 4)

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Buckets is finally getting the attention he deserves on a national stage. He has the Heat as legit NBA title contenders and is putting up a career-best season . Through 17 games, Butler is averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 52% shooting. He also ranks No. 1 among NBA players in win shares and offensive win shares. As with Giannis, he’s missed time recently . Butler has sat out the past four games with a tailbone injury with the Heat losing three of them. That tells us what we need to know about his importance to the team.

7. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers (last week: 6)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Curry last season, it will be hard for George to win the NBA MVP award unless his Clippers finish as a top seed out west. At 12-12, that’s unlikely to end up happening. Regardless, this dude has been elite in 2021-22 . He’s putting up 25.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists while coming away with 1.8 steals per outing. George also ranks second in defensive win shares and fifth in defensive rating. Whew.

8. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz (last week: 8)

Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get over this whole facade that just because a dude isn’t a 20-point scorer, he can’t be considered an NBA MVP candidate. Continuing to fly under the radar, Gobert is proving the naysayers wrong through 17 games. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks while shooting 74% from the field.

9. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (last week: 9)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Denver at a mere 11-11 on the season, it sure looks like Jokic won’t repeat as NBA MVP. The biggest issues here are the injuries plaguing Denver. Jamal Murray still has not returned from the ACL injury he suffered last season. Meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. could be lost for the remainder of the campaign to a back injury. If Denver stays mediocre, there’s no chance Jokic finishes atop the rankings.

10. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (last week: 10)

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks’ status as a mid-tier playoff team complicated Doncic’s candidacy for the NBA MVP last season. That might be the case again in 2021-22. Dallas sits at a mediocre 11-11 and has lost six of eight. It’s not for a lack of performance on Doncic’s part. He’s still averaging 25.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.3 assists per. Though, his shooting numbers are down across the board (44% from the field, 34% from distance).

