Best Stocks To Watch This Week? 4 Tech Stocks To Consider

As we begin another week of trading, investors would be focusing on economic figures given last week’s mixed labor market update. Should negative updates slow the current gains in reopening stocks, tech stocks could be in focus in the stock market again. Now, as most investors would know, 2021 has not been the best year for the industry. This would especially be the case when you contrast it with tech’s performance in 2020. However, given that most of the biggest names in tech have taken a breather, some investors may see opportunity. After all, the growth story for tech companies remains a solid one given the fast-paced nature of the industry.