Last week, Boeing announced that its MQ-25 test aircraft became the first uncrewed aircraft to refuel another aircraft, a Navy fighter jet. Uncrewed aircraft are inching their way into aviation. Of course the military has been using drones for many decades already. At first they only had limited roles – mainly reconnaissance, battle damage assessments, etc. Then they started carrying weapons. But for the most part, most of these drones kept their distance from other aircraft, for safety reasons. Boeing’s MQ-25 is changing that.