Vegan Banana Upside-Down Cake with Miso Caramel Glaze

If you've always wanted to try to bake a cake from scratch but thought it would be too difficult, then this salted caramel vanilla crunch cake is the perfect recipe for you to try. Easy for both beginners and seasoned cooks alike, it is simple and still utterly delicious. You can also make this cake in just over an hour, so it won't take up too much time you could be spending at the party. Also, this cake is ideal for people who love treats that combine both sweet and salty flavors. Made with a salted caramel topping and Frosted Flakes, this crunchy dessert from recipe developer Autumn LeAnn will have your family and friends coming back for more.