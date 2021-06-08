Vegan Banana Upside-Down Cake with Miso Caramel Glaze
Banana bread won the award for the most popular baked goods during the pandemic since everyone had a few bananas laying around and extra hours to spend in the kitchen. Bananas are one of the easiest foods to mix and blend whereas apples, pears, and oranges aren't always so easy. Besides that, you can't go wrong with a sweet, comforting bread everyone loves, even more so if you turn it into a cake and add a buttery miso caramel sauce.929nin.com