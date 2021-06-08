Return to the Battlefield with Chivalry 2 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC

Cancel
It's fair to say that the first iteration of Chivalry – the uber-realistic medieval battle-sim by Torn Banner Studios – was a bit of a cult classic when it first released on PC way back in 2012. In the years since, it's seen a release onto Xbox 360 and PS3, and then a version on the previous generation of consoles – the Xbox One and PS4. Now, however, it's time for an entirely new outing for the series, and as Chivalry 2 is launching simultaneously on PC and console, the blood-soaked battlefield is as even as can be.

