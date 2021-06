Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B), is in a class of his own when it comes to investing. Since taking the helm at Berkshire Hathaway in the mid-1960s, he's delivered an average annual return of 20% for holders of its Class A shares. In aggregate, we're talking about a nominal gain of more than 2,800,000%, as well as the creation of more than $500 billion in value for investors.