Lap steel metal band Velocihamster covers “Sleepwalk,” releases vinyl

Dean Blunt has never exactly seemed approachable. His interviews are coy, almost dismissive, his projects are enigmatic, and his live sets are cryptic, fog-filled descents into the inscrutable. Then there’s the music itself, which can be sample-heavy and noisy or acoustic and melodic. On his 2014 album, Black Metal, you were as likely to hear him sing over a Pastels sample as you were to confront a 13-minute dirge with squawking horns and burnt-out piano. His music was fundamentally averse to genre, an avant-garde milestone that made implicit arguments about how we categorize music: “I get really put off by people that are too conscious of genre,” he told NPR in 2016. “I find that people who are too conscious of genre usually are way too conscious of race and way too conscious of shit that I also am irritated by.”