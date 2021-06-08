Cancel
British Superbike: O’Halloran Quickest At Final Pre-Season Test

RoadracingWorld.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore, from a press release issued by MotorSport Vision Racing:. O’Halloran steals top spot from Mackenzie in final Official Test ahead of Bennetts BSB season opener. Jason O’Halloran topped the times in the final Official Test ahead of the opening round of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship later this month. The McAMS Yamaha rider snatched the top spot on his final lap of the day to bring a thrilling end to pre-season testing in front of the returning fans at Donington Park.

www.roadracingworld.com
