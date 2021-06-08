British Superbike: O’Halloran Quickest At Final Pre-Season Test

Greg Williamson is one of the riders who is looking to step onto the podium this weekend in Leogang. I stopped in to see Greg while I was on my Scotland road trip last month and we had a great catch up. We chat about Greg’s time on Unno and his move to Commencal. We find out what goes on at pre-season testing and just how much thought and effort goes into making the Commencal race teams so competitive. Greg also shares his thoughts on some hot topics like rider value. This was a fun, free flowing conversation with a rider who’s clearly in a good place coming into the 2021 season. So sit back, hit play and give this episode with Greg Williamson a listen.