VERIFY: Low gas tank won't hurt your car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last month, drivers were beginning to worry. The Colonial Pipeline was in shutdown mode, and its impacts were becoming apparent. Drivers rushed to the pumps to fuel up, amplifying fuel distribution problems from Texas to North Carolina and up the east coast. Some drivers who didn't fill up early had to make a choice -- find a station with gas (and wait in long lines) or take the chance and drive down the fuel tank (and pray for the pipeline's quick restoration).www.firstcoastnews.com