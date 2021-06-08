VERIFY: Low gas tank won't hurt your car

How Much Will it Cost to Get Your Car Back from the Impound Lot?. You get back to your parking spot and your car is gone. You panic, worrying that it may have been stolen, or that it was too ugly; but the truth is almost as disheartening - someone towed your vehicle. You can get it back, so it isn't quite as bad as theft, but there are plenty of pitfalls to overcome when it comes retrieving it. Just thinking about where it might be, or how to find out if it was actually impounded can cause a pit to form in your stomach. Luckily, this guide is designed specifically to help you understand your rights and give you tips on how to get your car back with the least fuss.