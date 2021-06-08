Cancel
Energy storage deployments slowed in Q1, but the sector is on track for 3x growth in 2021, report says

By David Wagman
pv-magazine-usa.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pace of energy storage deployment slowed in the first quarter as 910 MWh was brought online, following a blistering final quarter of 2020 when around 2,000 MWh was deployed. Even so, the first quarter 2021 performance was an increase of more than 250% over the same quarter a year ago.

pv-magazine-usa.com
