2020 Career Path Speakers

If you’re going to spend time and energy on developing a career, then you’ll want to ensure that at the very least, it’ll still exist in the future. Yet this is not necessarily the case. Studies have shown that around 40% of jobs are at threat of being lost in the next decade or two through the rise of automation and AI. And these jobs aren’t just in the manual labor sector; there are plenty of professional jobs that are under threat, too. As such, it’s recommended that you dedicate your time and energy to a career that won’t just exist in the future but which will be thriving. You’ll find it much easier to reach professional fulfillment if you’re in an industry that makes success possible.