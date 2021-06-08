2020 Career Path Speakers
Topic: Igniting passion for science and medicine through hands-on adventures in the lab. Dr. Amanda Purdy is a cell biologist, administrator, and educator passionate about cultivating enthusiasm for scientific discovery in the community. Throughout her training and professional career, she has worked to foster the development of junior scientists and clinicians through experiential and didactic programming with a focus on building communication, mentorship, leadership, and science literacy skills, and retaining underserved populations in STEM fields. Her talk will focus on the steps of her personal and professional experiences that led her to pursue a career as an academic scientist and educator.www.foxchase.org