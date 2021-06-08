Cancel
Cancer

2020 Career Path Speakers

 11 days ago

Topic: Igniting passion for science and medicine through hands-on adventures in the lab. Dr. Amanda Purdy is a cell biologist, administrator, and educator passionate about cultivating enthusiasm for scientific discovery in the community. Throughout her training and professional career, she has worked to foster the development of junior scientists and clinicians through experiential and didactic programming with a focus on building communication, mentorship, leadership, and science literacy skills, and retaining underserved populations in STEM fields. Her talk will focus on the steps of her personal and professional experiences that led her to pursue a career as an academic scientist and educator.

Charitiesargonautnews.com

Path to Success

Venice YouthBuild alum Rodrigo Vazquez earns national scholarship. YouthBuild USA alumni Rodrigo Vazquez is a recipient of the 2020 Helene D. Stoneman Scholarship and Civic Leadership Program. The scholarship provides $1,000 awards to outstanding YouthBuild graduates who have been recognized for excellence in civic engagement, community leadership and academic achievement,...
Educationarlnow.com

Where Can a Career Path in Public Service Take You?

Join the Schar School for an evening of career insights and hear firsthand from two of the nation’s leading national security experts. Michael Morell, former acting and deputy director of the CIA and Distinguished Visiting Professor at the Schar School, will be joined by Larry Pfeiffer, former senior director of the White House Situation Room and current director of the Schar School’s Michael V. Hayden Center, as he recalls the experiences that led to his 33-year career in public service.
Career Development & Advicehrexecutive.com

How a career change to HR put this leader on the right path

When Carrie Wadman decided it was time for a career change eight years ago, she really wasn’t messing around. At the time, Wadman had been working toward a Ph.D. in English, after having served as a college instructor for a decade, teaching literature, composition and communications courses. But once Wadman earned her advanced degrees, she sensed that she would not be truly fulfilled in the academic arena.
CollegesEurekAlert

Lesley Chow honored with national Early-Career Undergraduate Research Mentoring Award

Lesley Chow, an assistant professor of bioengineering and materials science and engineering in Lehigh University's P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science, is a 2021 recipient of the Early-Career Undergraduate Research Mentoring Award (ECURMA) presented by the Engineering Division of the Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR). The peer-nominated award...
Musicmyrtlebeachsc.com

A Career For Today, A Career For the Future

If you’re going to spend time and energy on developing a career, then you’ll want to ensure that at the very least, it’ll still exist in the future. Yet this is not necessarily the case. Studies have shown that around 40% of jobs are at threat of being lost in the next decade or two through the rise of automation and AI. And these jobs aren’t just in the manual labor sector; there are plenty of professional jobs that are under threat, too. As such, it’s recommended that you dedicate your time and energy to a career that won’t just exist in the future but which will be thriving. You’ll find it much easier to reach professional fulfillment if you’re in an industry that makes success possible.
Glenside, PAarcadia.edu

Dr. Hickman Honored with Faculty Development Award

Dr. Peggy Hickman, associate professor of Education, received the 2021-2022 Steve Goldberg Faculty Development Award for her project to revise pre- and in-service educator preparation and development programs in relation to social justice and culturally responsive practices in education. Dr. Hickman plans to focus on analyzing and revising programs she directs to align them better with the School of Education’s adaptive strategy themes and goals.
Stamford, CTStamford Advocate

An eye-opening service trip to Bali set this Westhill grad on her career path

STAMFORD — Morgan McDonald has a specific idea of what she’d like to do as a career, she just had to go to Bali to discover it. The soon-to-be Westhill High School graduate took a month-long trip to the Southeast Asian island in 2019 as part of a healthcare initiative through an organization called Global Leadership Adventures.
Athens, OHohio.edu

Ohio University enhances holistic academic, career, and experiential learning

Ohio University has announced plans to increase its investment to ensure the greatest number of students can reach their potential through a newly created “student success hub” as a key element of the University’s Student Success Initiative. After realignment of the Career and Leadership Development Center, Allen Student Advising Center,...
Ohio Statefox5atlanta.com

After MS diagnosis ends Army career at 24, Ohio woman charts a new path

ATLANTA - It's been 15 years since 39-year-old Jennifer Steele's life was thrown off course. She just beginning a military career she hoped would last decades. "I absolutely I was fast-tracking," Steele says. "I got my Sergeant's stripes in about 3 years. Everything was going very well." But about a...
Jobsworth.com

Navigating Unexpected Career Paths With Track Two Podcast

Finding a career path to suit your personal goals can be challenging, and sometimes our career path meets us in ways we wouldn’t have imagined. In these Track Two Podcast episodes, however, cohosts Sarah Gerber and Joanne Gouaux’s guests describe their professional journeys as they’ve sought to balance passion and work. Job offerings and career choices are continuously changing as industries upgrade and modernize, which can make it difficult to align particular plans with a tangible future. Nonetheless, these guests have found ways to do the work they love right now.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

The Value of Specialty Pharmacy as a Career Path

Vast opportunities are opening every day for pharmacists, especially with the upcoming complex biological products that need a lot of therapeutic drug monitoring and fine adjustment of doses. Internships can play a huge role in your future career plans. I remember I had the opportunity of joining one of the...
CollegesMetroWest Daily News

Sam Garufi hopes college will help set him on the right career path

HOLLISTON – Sam Garufi feels like a weight was lifted off his shoulders. On Sunday, Garufi's high school career ended when he graduated with his Holliston High School peers. After countless hours of working part time at Shaws, studying for tests and preparing for college, Garufi can take the next few months to reflect on his next chapter as a student at Wheaton College, where he will enter undecided this fall.
Jobsbasinnow.com

Department of Workforce Services Helping Job Seekers Improve Career Path

The Department of Workforce Services announced this month that they have launched a new campaign to help job seekers improve their career paths and provide a more skilled workforce for Utah employers. "Whether you're a job seeker looking for your next opportunity or an employer looking to expand, we want you to know you have options," said Workforce Development Director Elizabeth Carver. "The Workforce Development Division fuels Utah's economic engine by supporting the workforce with training, education and other resources. Aligning the skills and knowledge for our citizens with the needs of employers is our top priority." Job seekers looking for new opportunities can take the next steps that could lead to a dream job and higher wages at jobs.utah.gov/career.
Collegesiit.edu

Welcome Illinois Tech’s 10th President Rajagopal “Raj” Echambadi

It is with genuine enthusiasm, and with the unanimous support of the Board of Trustees, that we welcome Rajagopal “Raj” Echambadi as the 10th president of Illinois Tech. An internationally renowned business-innovation expert and Dunton Family Dean at Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business, Raj is the perfect person to help us meet our founding mission to empower students from all backgrounds to achieve their dreams. Raj’s commitment to Illinois Tech’s founding purpose to liberate the collective power of difference to advance technology and progress for all is incredibly deep, and we look forward to welcoming him on Monday, August 16, during Illinois Tech’s Welcome Week celebration.
Portland Tribune

Pharmacy technician program is a fast path to a career

COCC's one-year program offers the only accredited training east of the Cascades in Oregon. Things are looking particularly healthy in the field of pharmaceuticals. That's in large part due to the number of Baby Boomers — individuals born between 1946 and 1964 —who are reaching older age in an era of advanced medical technology. By 2030, Boomers are expected to double the country's senior population to 70 million. As the drug industry surges to treat realities that come with senior living, such as chronic disease, the need for support services has grown too — including the role of pharmacy technicians.