Huge NBA Playoffs picks tonight episode! Ryan ‘Rich Fat Baby’ McKee is your host. After a high-energy, coffee-fueled intro, Scott ‘Radio Voice’ Reichel joins RFB at the 3:50 min mark to recap last night’s Brooklyn Nets loss at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks. As a Nets fan, Scott does an amazing job of giving a totally unbiased take on why the Bucks are the better team and why he bet them to win the series before it even started. Spoiler alert! He still is picking them in our first Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs Round 2 on Saturday.