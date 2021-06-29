Crownsville Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Over 2,000 Images of Child Pornography

A 36 year old man from Crownsville man pleaded guilty to possessing over 2,000 images of child pornography.

According to his guilty plea, from Mary 2020 to August 2020, an internet cloud storage service provider sent the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children five cybertipline reports detailing hundreds of child pornography images uploaded to an account within its internet platform. The account was associated with Johnson’s cellular number and IP address located at Johnson’s Crownsville, Maryland residence.





Over the course of five reports, the internet storage provider reported over 2,500 images of child pornography uploaded to Johnson’s account.





During a search of Johnson’s residence on July 24, 2020, Anne Arundel County detectives recovered Johnson’s cell phone and computer. The devices were hidden in the basement, submerged underwater within the basement’s sump pump system. A forensic analysis of the computer revealed that Johnson possessed over 12,000 images and videos of child pornography on the computer system.





After examination of Johnson’s online cloud account, Anne Arundel County Police detectives discovered thousands of images and videos containing child pornographic material, including a 38-minute video compilation depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.





U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher has not scheduled a sentencing hearing at this time.