Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crownsville, MD

Crownsville Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Over 2,000 Images of Child Pornography

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yaG2_0aOBZFGE00

A 36 year old man from Crownsville man pleaded guilty to possessing over 2,000 images of child pornography.

According to his guilty plea, from Mary 2020 to August 2020, an internet cloud storage service provider sent the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children five cybertipline reports detailing hundreds of child pornography images uploaded to an account within its internet platform. The account was associated with Johnson’s cellular number and IP address located at Johnson’s Crownsville, Maryland residence.


Over the course of five reports, the internet storage provider reported over 2,500 images of child pornography uploaded to Johnson’s account.


During a search of Johnson’s residence on July 24, 2020, Anne Arundel County detectives recovered Johnson’s cell phone and computer. The devices were hidden in the basement, submerged underwater within the basement’s sump pump system. A forensic analysis of the computer revealed that Johnson possessed over 12,000 images and videos of child pornography on the computer system.


After examination of Johnson’s online cloud account, Anne Arundel County Police detectives discovered thousands of images and videos containing child pornographic material, including a 38-minute video compilation depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.


U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher has not scheduled a sentencing hearing at this time.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crownsville, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Cloud Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges in Glen Burnie, Police Say

A man from Baltimore was arrested and charged in connection with a CDS and weapons violation following a brief investigation in Glen Burnie. On June 28, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. officers observed a suspected hand-to-hand CDS transaction in the area of the 100 block of Holsum Way. Officers stopped the suspects, who were operating a black Nissan, in the area of the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

No Arrests Made Following Oxycodone Theft Fron Annapolis Area Pharmacy

No arrests have been made after police were called following a pill theft from a pharmacy in Annapolis. On June 20, 2021, at approximately 1:24pm, officers responded to the Giant Pharmacy located in the 900 block of Bay Ridge Avenue in reference to a theft. The Pharmacist advised that her employees gave an Oxycodone prescription of 120 15mg pills to a subject who was not authorized to have the prescription.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Former Member of Baltimore’s Safe Streets Program Pleads Guilty to Drug Distribution Conspiracy

Ronald Alexander, age 50 of Baltimore, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and powder and crack cocaine. While he was participating in the narcotics conspiracy, Alexander was employed by “Safe Streets,” an organization whose purpose is to reduce violence and crime in Baltimore through intervention. While he was engaged in the distribution of fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics, Alexander used his affiliation with Safe Streets to evade law enforcement in Baltimore, including on one occasion to avoid arrest when police seized from him a large quantity of fentanyl.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Odenton Man Arrested on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop in Severn, Anne Arundel County Police Say

A county police officer recently arrested an Odenton man in Severn on a CDS violation following a traffic stop near New Disney Road. On June 23, 2021 at approximately 10:21 a.m., the officer pulled over a gray Toyota Camry in the area of New Disney Road and Severn Tree Boulevard. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A probable cause search led to approximately 50 grams of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia, and $1182.00 in US currency located inside of the vehicle.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

16 Year Old Driver Found in Severn With Loaded Firearm, Nearly 30 Grams of Pot Inside Vehicle

Anne Arundel County Police officers took a 16 year old driver into custody after finding a loaded gun and marijuana while conducting a search of his car. On June 30, 2021, officers checked on a suspicious vehicle, a 2008 silver Honda, located in the area of Stillmeadows Drive and Dunfield Court in Severn. Upon approaching the vehicle and making contact with the occupant, officers received information which led to a search of the vehicle and occupant which resulted in the seizure of a loaded .40 caliber Polymer 80 handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition and 25.69 grams of suspected marijuana.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

21 Year Old Man Found in Possession of Loaded Gun on Meade Village Road in Severn

Anne Arundel County Police arrested a 21 year old man after allegedly learning he was in possession of loaded gun while in the Meade Village Road area in Severn. According to department officials, at approximately 1:05 a.m., on June 23, 2021, officers were on patrol in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle when they observed a suspicious vehicle which was parked and occupied. Officers approached the vehicle to speak with the occupants and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Silver Spring, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two Montgomery County Teenagers Charged with Auto Theft and the Kidnapping of a Two-Year-Old in Downtown Silver Spring

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged two 15-year-old males from Northeast, Washington, D.C., with auto theft and kidnapping-related offenses for the June 16 theft of a vehicle that occurred at a gas station in downtown Silver Spring. The vehicle owner’s two-year-old daughter was in the backseat of her car when her car was stolen.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Annapolis Police: Woman Fatally Shot "Not The Intended" Target

The woman recently shot and killed in Annapolis is not believed to be the intended target, according to local police department officials. On June 29th at 12:21 a.m., officers responded to Guardian Hotel, formerly Loews Hotel in the unit block of West Street for report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and located an adult female victim. Officers and emergency medical services personnel attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.