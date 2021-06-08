Wolfgang Van Halen: ‘It’s an Honor’ to Open for Guns N’ Roses

In a new interview with Songfacts, Wolfgang Van Halen, who became VAN HALEN's bassist in 2006 at the age of 15, was asked which songs he had the most hand in writing on 2012's "A Different Kind Of Truth", the sole VAN HALEN studio album he played on. He responded: "'Stay Frosty' was an idea Dave [Lee Roth, vocals] brought in that was completely original and not stemming from an older demo, but in terms of structure, I was the one that put it together. It was just this little acoustic ditty, and we were, like, 'Well, what do we do? We're not sure.' I was the one who actually structured the entire song on how it would go. And then there were the more fresher ideas like 'China Town' and 'The Trouble With Never', which I was really able to insert my own flair into and do the tapping intro with the capo on 'China Town'. But ideas like that, and 'You And Your Blues'. 'As Is' was a fresher idea. The ideas that were stemming from older ideas were things like 'She's The Woman', 'Beats Workin'', 'Bullethead', 'Big River', and stuff like that."