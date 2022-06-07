National Best Friends Day: 5 Ways To Celebrate With Your Cat

June 8th is National Best Friends Day, and who better to spend it with than your best furry friend? Of course, we celebrate our love for our cats all year long, but it’s great to have any excuse to do a little bit extra for our kitties and show them how much we care.

If you’re anything like me, your cat is your absolute best friend in the whole world, and if your feline friend could talk, they’d probably tell you that the feeling is mutual. So let’s all do something special for our cats and let them know we appreciate them.

Here are a few ways to celebrate National Best Friends Day with your cat!

1. Have Extended Play Time

Play time isn’t just fun for cats, it’s necessary. It’s one of the ways they learn about the world, form bonds with us, and get mental and physical exercise.

If your cat is tired at the end of the day, you know you’ve done a good job of keeping them stimulated. Playing with your cat can help reduce their anxiety, cut back destructive behavior, and improve your relationship and communication.

So for National Best Friends Day, have an extra play session. Try picking up a new toy that will let you play together!

Here are a few other resources if you’re looking for some games to play with your kitty:

2. Try New Food

Does your cat get the same old food every day? That sounds pretty boring, doesn’t it?

Try making some new food for your kitty, and maybe look up some new recipes for human food while you’re at it, so you can get some variety, too.

Preparing food for your cat is probably easier and more fun than you think, and it feels good to know you put in extra effort and made something special for your kitty. Ask your veterinarian or nutritionist what kinds of food you can share with your cat.

Here are a few resources to help you get started:

3. Talk To Each Other

Do you know how your cat wants to be talked to? How do you communicate with your cat?

Communication is important for bonding and building a relationship, and while you and your kitty may understand one another, it’s also important to think about how you and your cat talk to each other.

Understanding your cat’s body language and other ways of telling you what they want can help you anticipate your feline friend’s needs and be a better pet parent. It can even help you know when your cat is sick or upset, and you’ll be better prepared to help them when they need you.

Try learning something new about how you and your cat can talk to each other. You’d be surprised how much it can improve your relationship, and that’s a great way to spend National Best Friends Day.

Here are some resources that can help:

4. Get Some New Toys

Maybe your kitty has lost a few toys to the black hole under the couch, or maybe a few of them are getting chewed, scratched, and worn out. Now is a good time to look for some new toys .

You don’t even need to leave home to do it, as there are plenty of cat toys you can shop for online. Make sure you check user reviews so you know that whatever products you get for your cat are safe and fun.

If you don’t have money to blow on toys, there are also plenty of household objects that you can use as cat toys, too, so long as you make sure they are safe to play with.

The right toys will provide your cat with plenty of mental and physical exercises that will tire them out and keep them happy. Here are a few resources that can help you find the right toys for your kitty to enjoy:

5. Make More Cat Space

As much as you and your kitty love spending time together, most cats also appreciate having a safe space to retreat to when they need a break. Some cats love to climb up high to look out over their domain.

If you have a kitty who loves to climb, consider getting a cat tree if you don’t already have one, or dedicate some space on your wall shelves so your cat can hop up.

Boxes are also a great option for giving your cat some space. Cats love spending time in boxes, as it helps them feel secure and actually reduces their stress.

There are plenty of ways you can just make your living space more cat friendly, too. Here are a few resources that can help you make a better cat space in your home:

Is your kitty your best friend in the world? How are you going to spend National Best Friends Day with your cat? Let us know in the comments below!

The post National Best Friends Day: 5 Ways To Celebrate With Your Cat appeared first on CatTime .